Dr. Brian Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Advanced Spine and Pain1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 102, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 522-2727
Advanced Spine and Pain Pllc11230 Waples Mill Rd Ste 114C, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 522-2727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Lee, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1447679212
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
