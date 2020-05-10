See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Lee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Lee works at Aspire Plastic Surgery in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Plastic Surgery
    7735 W Jefferson Blvd # A, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 427-7473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2020
    The staff was very considerate to instruct me how to proceed during my appointment so that everyone could be safe during the procedure. Everyone was helpful and Julie did an excellent job with the BBL. I’m very pleased with the results one week out! ~Susan
    ~Susan — May 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Brian Lee, MD
    About Dr. Brian Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508867656
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Depauw University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Aspire Plastic Surgery in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

