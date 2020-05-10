Dr. Brian Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Locations
Aspire Plastic Surgery7735 W Jefferson Blvd # A, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 427-7473
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was very considerate to instruct me how to proceed during my appointment so that everyone could be safe during the procedure. Everyone was helpful and Julie did an excellent job with the BBL. I’m very pleased with the results one week out! ~Susan
About Dr. Brian Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508867656
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Depauw University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.