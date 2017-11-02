Overview of Dr. Brian Lee, MD

Dr. Brian Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Surgsys LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.