Dr. Brian Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Lee, MD
Dr. Brian Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Surgsys LLC7301 E 2nd St Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-0308
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After calling more than 10 ENTs, I finally found one that accepted my insurance and could see me, wait...the next day! The office was easy to find, clean, spacious waiting room, and helpful front desk staff. I waited no more than 10 min, to see Dr. Lee. Despite being a new pt. Dr. Lee did not try to make me schedule another appt. to complete my procedure. I was out of office within 45 min of my appt. time with my problem resolved. Will recommend Dr. Lee to anyone needing a fantastic ENT.
About Dr. Brian Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619123528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
