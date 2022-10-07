Overview of Dr. Brian Lee, MD

Dr. Brian Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Maryland Oculoplastic Surgery in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.