Overview of Dr. Brian Lee, MD

Dr. Brian Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Southern Nevada Internists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.