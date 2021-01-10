Overview

Dr. Brian Lemper, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Lemper works at Brian A Lemper DO Ltd. in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.