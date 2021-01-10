Dr. Brian Lemper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lemper, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Lemper, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Lemper works at
Locations
Brian A Lemper DO Ltd.5950 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 562-3039
Horizon Internal Medicine LLC8285 W Arby Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 272-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- MountainView Hospital
- North Vista Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lemper showed concern and compassion for my lower back pain problems. I felt immediate pain relief after my embryonic fluid injections where targeted wete I was experiencing the most back pain. Thank you Dr. Lemper for giving me back some of my daily activities which I beforehand I could not do.
About Dr. Brian Lemper, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487656153
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemper accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemper.
