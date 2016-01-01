Dr. Brian Lenser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lenser, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Lenser, MD
Dr. Brian Lenser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Lenser works at
Dr. Lenser's Office Locations
Brian A Lenser MD3109 Coffee Rd Ste C, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 572-8528
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Lenser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lenser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenser has seen patients for Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lenser speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.