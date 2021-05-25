Overview of Dr. Brian Leon, MD

Dr. Brian Leon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Leon works at Community Hospitals of in Inc in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.