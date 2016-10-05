Overview

Dr. Brian Lester, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lester works at Brookline Dermatology Assocs in Brookline, MA with other offices in West Roxbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Genital Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.