Dr. Brian Lester, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Lester, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lester works at Brookline Dermatology Assocs in Brookline, MA with other offices in West Roxbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Genital Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brookline Dermatology LLC
    235 Cypress St Ste 200, Brookline, MA 02445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 277-0800
    Brookline Dermatology Assocs
    1208B Vfw Pkwy Ste 200, West Roxbury, MA 02132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 235-8855

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Genital Warts
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss
Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tinea Versicolor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 05, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr Lester for a number of years and have found him to be kind, and caring. I always felt that he heard what I was saying and readily answered any questions that I had.
    LInda D in Norwood, MA — Oct 05, 2016
    About Dr. Brian Lester, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508857848
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lester has seen patients for Hair Loss, Genital Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

