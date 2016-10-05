Dr. Brian Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Lester, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lester works at
Locations
-
1
Brookline Dermatology LLC235 Cypress St Ste 200, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 277-0800
-
2
Brookline Dermatology Assocs1208B Vfw Pkwy Ste 200, West Roxbury, MA 02132 Directions (781) 235-8855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lester?
I have been seeing Dr Lester for a number of years and have found him to be kind, and caring. I always felt that he heard what I was saying and readily answered any questions that I had.
About Dr. Brian Lester, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1508857848
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lester works at
Dr. Lester has seen patients for Hair Loss, Genital Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lester speaks Afrikaans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.