Dr. Brian Leung, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.6 (116)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Leung, MD

Dr. Brian Leung, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.

Dr. Leung works at Central Florida Bone & Joint Institute in Orange City, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leung's Office Locations

    Central Florida Bone & Joint Institute
    2745 Rebecca Ln, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 224-6558
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Central Florida Bone and Joint Institute
    2750 ENTERPRISE RD, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5863
    Central Florida Bone & Joint Institute
    917 Rinehart Rd Ste 2031, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5864
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr. Leung was very personable, and had a great bedside manner. This was my first visit with him, and he explained the result of my mri in a manner that I could understand, and he offered me a few solutions that we could try before going under the knife. Very kind and easy to talk to Doctor.
    About Dr. Brian Leung, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1174620702
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Darmouth Hitchock Med Ctr|Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leung has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

