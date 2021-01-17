Overview

Dr. Brian Levatino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Franklin Medical Center, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Jackson Parish Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Levatino works at Gastroenterology Clinic in Monroe, LA with other offices in West Monroe, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.