Dr. Brian Levine, MD
Dr. Brian Levine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
CCRM New York810 7th Ave Fl 21, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 290-8100
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Levine is truly wonderful and in a league of his own. From my very first visit I knew we were in the best hands possible. He was so thorough, attentive and confident (but in a really hopeful way). He picked up on the root cause of my infertility that other doctors had overlooked or dismissed and he was extremely methodical and data driven as he came up with an individualized treatment plan. He was always reassuring and was around anytime I needed him to answer questions or concerns. IVF can be a scary and daunting process, but Dr. Levine gave us hope, encouragement and a successful first transfer! We can't thank him enough for helping us start our family! Also the entire staff at CCRM NY is just outstanding -- from the front desk staff to the nurses and everyone in between!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
