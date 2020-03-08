Dr. Brian Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Levitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Levitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Levitt works at
Locations
1
Northside Decatur Urology Surgery Center2685 Milscott Dr, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (678) 904-7210
2
Georgia Clinic PC11912 Jones Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 904-7210
3
Brian A Levitt MD, LLC1800 Tree Ln Ste 290, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 904-7210Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
4
Brian A Levitt MD, LLC4365 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 450, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 904-7210Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brian Levitt is caring, intelligent and compassionate with his clients. I am so grateful to have found his office. He answers all my questions and I never feel rushed. His staff is exceptional! I always feel like I am treated with priority, whether it’s over the phone, through a message or in the office. The team is like a family, everyone working together. I’ve never seen a bad attitude in the office. Professional, fun and highly intelligent. What more could you ask for in a physician?
About Dr. Brian Levitt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285636977
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
