Dr. Brian Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Lewis, MD
Dr. Brian Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with The Ohio State University Med Center Columbus Oh
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Duke Orthopaedics of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 204, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5093Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Duke Orthopaedics At Page Rd.4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 300, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 660-5066
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lewis conducted PAO and labrum tear surgery on my daughter in both hips (different surgeries). His thoroughness, ability to explain our options and bedside manner left us at ease. His skill in the OR allowed for my daughter to regain full functionality and have a pain free existence. HIGHLY recommend
About Dr. Brian Lewis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1053507731
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Med Center Columbus Oh
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
