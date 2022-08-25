Dr. Brian Lipton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lipton, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Lipton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Lipton works at
Locations
-
1
Glendale18700 N 64th Dr Ste 108, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 995-0822Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipton?
Not only did Dr Lipton do my husband’s incisional hernia repair surgery a few years ago, he also did his emergency appendectomy yesterday. We specifically requested him in the emergency room and he was in the hospital and was able to fit us in. He stayed later than he was scheduled to accommodate us. He has a wonderful bed side manor and took the time to explain everything and answer questions. He told us that he has done over 5000 appendectomies and we felt comfortable in his experienced hands. Thank you Dr Lipton!
About Dr. Brian Lipton, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386699635
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipton works at
Dr. Lipton has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipton speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.