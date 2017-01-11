Overview

Dr. Brian Litch, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Litch works at McLaren Cardiovascular Institute in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Lenox, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.