Dr. Brian Loder, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
31 years of experience

Dr. Brian Loder, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Loder works at Brian G Loder DPM, CWS,FACFAS in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brian G. Loder Dpm Plc.
    43391 Commons Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 329-3895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 31, 2022
    Dr. Brian Loder is an excellent podiatrist. He is thorough, explaining x-ray results carefully, and answers questions patiently. He will be performing a bunionectomy on both my left and right feet. Need for improvement: Whenever you call to request refill prescriptions, schedule appointments, or have questions/concerns about billing, you will reach a voice message for Dr. Loder/Dr. Brush’s office that requires listening to ten minutes of options, which then asks that you leave a message and they will return your call. Returning your call typically takes hours. Additionally, should you call before/after office hours, you will listen to a long recorded message about days the office is open, but no office hours listed. Frustrating and unprofessional. This would be a five star rating if not for office staff protocol.
    Laura Schardein — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Loder, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1184629180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    St John Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    New York University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Stony Brook U
    Undergraduate School

