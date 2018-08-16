Dr. Brian Loftus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Loftus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Loftus, MD
Dr. Brian Loftus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Loftus' Office Locations
Bellaire Office6700 West Loop S Ste 330, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 715-6360Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loftus has really helped my migraine problems as well as addressing other issues impacted. I rely on him a great deal. If you need a very experienced, knowledgeable doctor, I do recommend him highly.
About Dr. Brian Loftus, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912983511
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Loftus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loftus accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loftus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Loftus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loftus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loftus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loftus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.