Overview

Dr. Brian Long, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.