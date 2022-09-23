Overview of Dr. Brian Luft II, MD

Dr. Brian Luft II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Luft II works at DERMATOLOGY OF SOUTHEASTERN OH in Zanesville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.