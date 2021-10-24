Dr. Brian Macgillivray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macgillivray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Macgillivray, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Macgillivray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with U Kans Fam Med
Dr. Macgillivray works at
Locations
-
1
Grey Canyon Family Medicine19054 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 447-9275
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macgillivray?
He is the best!! He listens, he guided me through every issue I had! Mr. Mac and Cyndi have been there for me for 7 years and I am so grateful! He has a wonderful staff and I can’t image my life without this level of health care.
About Dr. Brian Macgillivray, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1851374623
Education & Certifications
- U Kans Fam Med
- U Kans Fam Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macgillivray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macgillivray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macgillivray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macgillivray works at
Dr. Macgillivray speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Macgillivray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macgillivray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macgillivray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macgillivray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.