Dr. Brian Machida, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Machida, MD
Dr. Brian Machida, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ontario, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Machida's Office Locations
Dr. Brian K. Machida, MD FACS / STC Plastic Surgery4550 Ontario Mills Pkwy Ste 107, Ontario, CA 91764 Directions (909) 765-1635
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love my facelift, I had it last week and I already am healing and can go out in public. He has a great bedside manor and I will recommend him to all of my friends
About Dr. Brian Machida, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417012949
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology - Los Angeles County /USC Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of California Berkeley - B.S. Electrical Engineering
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
