Dr. Brian Machida, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (492)
Map Pin Small Ontario, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Machida, MD

Dr. Brian Machida, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ontario, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Machida works at Dr. Brian K. Machida, MD FACS / STC Plastic Surgery in Ontario, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Machida's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Brian K. Machida, MD FACS / STC Plastic Surgery
    4550 Ontario Mills Pkwy Ste 107, Ontario, CA 91764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 765-1635

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Brow Lift
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Brow Lift

Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 492 ratings
    Patient Ratings (492)
    5 Star
    (486)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 27, 2023
    I love my facelift, I had it last week and I already am healing and can go out in public. He has a great bedside manor and I will recommend him to all of my friends
    Mary — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Brian Machida, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417012949
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Otolaryngology - Los Angeles County /USC Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Berkeley - B.S. Electrical Engineering
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Machida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Machida has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Machida works at Dr. Brian K. Machida, MD FACS / STC Plastic Surgery in Ontario, CA. View the full address on Dr. Machida’s profile.

    492 patients have reviewed Dr. Machida. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

