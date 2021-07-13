See All Dermatologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Brian Machler, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Machler, MD is a Dermatologist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Machler works at Center for Dermatology, PA in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Center for Dermatology, PA
    128 Columbia Tpke Fl 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-9535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr. Machler is the only i trust with my daughter..when my daughter Jenessa was in treatment for Leukemia when she was 2 1/2 years old she developed a serious rash that covered her hands and body. Dr Kam, my daughters oncologist studied with Dr Machler, Had never seen the rash and told me to bring her to him. Dr Machler diagnosed my daughters condition and treated her properly with antibiotics and the rash was gone. He also studied on the rash which I cannot remember the name, and Found that most patients with Leukemia develop this rash. We also have seen Doctor Machler throughout the years to monitor my daughters birth marks That we have to keep a close eye on because of her two and half year chemotherapy protocol. I thank you Doctor Machler. For your kind heart. The love you’ve shown my Daughter and my family every time we visit. I sleep well at night knowing my daughter is in the very best hands.God bless you Dr Machler. See you soon
    Carla Britton — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Machler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376676528
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital (Florida)|University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Machler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Machler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Machler works at Center for Dermatology, PA in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Machler’s profile.

    Dr. Machler has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Machler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

