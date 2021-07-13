Dr. Brian Machler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Machler, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Machler, MD is a Dermatologist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Machler works at
Locations
Center for Dermatology, PA128 Columbia Tpke Fl 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 736-9535
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Machler is the only i trust with my daughter..when my daughter Jenessa was in treatment for Leukemia when she was 2 1/2 years old she developed a serious rash that covered her hands and body. Dr Kam, my daughters oncologist studied with Dr Machler, Had never seen the rash and told me to bring her to him. Dr Machler diagnosed my daughters condition and treated her properly with antibiotics and the rash was gone. He also studied on the rash which I cannot remember the name, and Found that most patients with Leukemia develop this rash. We also have seen Doctor Machler throughout the years to monitor my daughters birth marks That we have to keep a close eye on because of her two and half year chemotherapy protocol. I thank you Doctor Machler. For your kind heart. The love you’ve shown my Daughter and my family every time we visit. I sleep well at night knowing my daughter is in the very best hands.God bless you Dr Machler. See you soon
About Dr. Brian Machler, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital (Florida)|University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machler has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Machler speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Machler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machler.
