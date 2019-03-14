Dr. Brian Magovern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magovern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- CA
- Torrance
- Dr. Brian Magovern, MD
Dr. Brian Magovern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Magovern, MD
Dr. Brian Magovern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Magovern works at
Dr. Magovern's Office Locations
-
1
Coastalortho5215 Torrance Blvd Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-6190
-
2
Torrance Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 316-6190
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Avulsion Fracture
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bicep Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bicep Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Bicep Repairs
- View other providers who treat Biceps Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brachydactyly - Elbow, Wrist Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bursal Drainage
- View other providers who treat Cartilage Damage
- View other providers who treat Cartilage Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Cartilage Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cartilage Regeneration
- View other providers who treat Cartilage Tear
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complex Fractures
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Compound Fracture
- View other providers who treat Compression Fracture
- View other providers who treat Crystal Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Crystalline Arthritis
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Disorders
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Elbow Pain
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Extra-Articular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Gouty Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hand Pain
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hip Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Infectious Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Insufficiency Fracture
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Intra-Articular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Clicking
- View other providers who treat Joint Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Effusion
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Therapy
- View other providers who treat Joint Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Stiffness
- View other providers who treat Joint Swelling
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Ligament Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ligament Sprain
- View other providers who treat Ligament Tears
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Monoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Muscle Cramp
- View other providers who treat Muscle Hypertonia
- View other providers who treat Muscle Hypotonia
- View other providers who treat Muscle Pain
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Elbow
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Pathologic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Fractures
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Pseudoarthrosis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Tendon
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Injuries
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Instability
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Labral Tear
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Pain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Stabilizations
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Simple Fracture Care and Casting
- View other providers who treat Simple Fractures
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Sternum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Subacromial Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Tendon Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tendon Injuries
- View other providers who treat Tendonitis
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Torn Cartilage
- View other providers who treat Transient Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Injuries
- View other providers who treat Tricep Injuries
- View other providers who treat Tricep Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Ulnar Nerve Injuries
- View other providers who treat Upper Extremity Fracture
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Wrist Pain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Magovern?
Dr. Magovern is an influencer. He influences people's lives for the better. He is professional yet personable, a rare combination for a surgeon. He has treated my shoulder and knee with excellent results. And he has done a great job for my friends I have referred to him;)
About Dr. Brian Magovern, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386687606
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hosp Jefferson Med Coll
- Loyola University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Boston U/Boston Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magovern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magovern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magovern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magovern works at
Dr. Magovern has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magovern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Magovern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magovern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magovern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magovern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.