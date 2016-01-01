Overview

Dr. Brian Mahaffey, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Mahaffey works at Mercy Clinic Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Ballwin, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.