Overview of Dr. Brian Mahoney, MD

Dr. Brian Mahoney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with United Hospital.



Dr. Mahoney works at United Heart Vascular Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.