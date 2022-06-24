See All General Surgeons in Springfield, IL
Dr. Brian Mailey, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (51)
Map Pin Small Springfield, IL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Mailey, MD

Dr. Brian Mailey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mailey works at Dr. Brian A Mailey MD in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mailey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Brian A Mailey MD
    747 N Rutledge St Fl 3, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-6314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Third-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries
Third-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Dr. Mailey is a wonderful doctor who truly seems to care about his patients. He takes the time to make sure you are well cared for and have everything you need.
    Amy B. — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Mailey, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376717603
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Mailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mailey works at Dr. Brian A Mailey MD in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mailey’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

