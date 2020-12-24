Dr. Brian Makhuli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhuli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Makhuli, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Makhuli, MD
Dr. Brian Makhuli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennesaw, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Makhuli's Office Locations
Resurgens PC270 Chastain Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (770) 421-8005
Acworth4550 Cobb Parkway North NW Ste 309G, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (770) 491-5481
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listened to my symptoms and took conservative approach prior to shoulder surgery. Thoroughly explained what he was going to do prior to surgery and then used images from surgery to explain what was found and what was done. Very patient.
About Dr. Brian Makhuli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417944851
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Center for Sports Medicine
- Upstate Medical University
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Dr. Makhuli has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
