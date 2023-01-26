Dr. Brian Maloney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Maloney, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Maloney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
The Maloney Center for Facial Plastic Surgery6111 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 201, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 804-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maloney did excellent work, had an accurate diagnosis and resolved my issue.
About Dr. Brian Maloney, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Clinic
- Hlth Science Ctr at Syracuse
- General Surergy, SUNY Health
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
