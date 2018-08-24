See All Oncologists in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Brian Mannion, MD

Medical Oncology
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Mannion, MD

Dr. Brian Mannion, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. Mannion works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Ft Wright, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

3.9 (9)
5.0 (4)
3.3 (19)
Dr. Mannion's Office Locations

    The Christ Hospital Physicians
    11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 2300, Montgomery, OH 45249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 321-4333
    The Christ Hospital
    4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 321-4333
    The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Fort Wright
    1955 Dixie Hwy Ste G, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-3304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Brian Mannion, MD
    About Dr. Brian Mannion, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851387039
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Mannion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mannion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mannion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mannion has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

