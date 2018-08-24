Dr. Brian Mannion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mannion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Mannion, MD
Dr. Brian Mannion, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Mannion's Office Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 2300, Montgomery, OH 45249 Directions (513) 321-4333
The Christ Hospital4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 321-4333
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Fort Wright1955 Dixie Hwy Ste G, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (859) 331-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brian mannion and his entire staff is wonderful everybody that works in dr. Manion office is unbelievable my first doctor only gave me a year to live so I seen Dr mannion for a second opinion he saved my life this is year two I am doing wonderful he is very knowledgeable and knows how to diagnose anything so never give up the Lord had a plan for me and sent me to dr. Manion so I hope I can help anybody out that is reading this please get a second opinion Dr mannion at Christ Hospital GEAT DR
About Dr. Brian Mannion, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851387039
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Mannion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mannion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mannion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mannion has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.