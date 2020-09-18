Overview of Dr. Brian Marien, MD

Dr. Brian Marien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Marien works at Paul M. Rutkowski DO PC in Kingston, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Atherosclerosis of Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.