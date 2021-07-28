Dr. Brian Martin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Martin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian Martin, DPM
Dr. Brian Martin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington, MO. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Christopher Sloan Dpm LLC606 Maple Valley Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-7779
Alton Office3505 College Ave Ste B, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-9695
Parkland Health Center - Farmington1101 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-6457
Madison Medical Center611 W Main St, Fredericktown, MO 63645 Directions (573) 783-3341
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. Martin when I took a 96 year old friend to her appointment he was so kind and considerate to her that when I needed a podiatrist I immediate thought of him. He is very caring and personable I recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Martin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1336105873
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
