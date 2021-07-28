Overview of Dr. Brian Martin, DPM

Dr. Brian Martin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington, MO. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Midwest Orthopedic Group in Farmington, MO with other offices in Alton, IL and Fredericktown, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.