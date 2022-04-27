Dr. Masterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Masterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Masterson, MD
Dr. Brian Masterson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Office Locations
Mercy Health - Mt. Airy Hospital, 3300 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211, (513) 215-5000
Hospital Affiliations
Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masterson helped me to finally figure out the cause of my problems after 4 other specialists weren't able to. He was willing to put in the effort to try out a gauntlet of different medications with me until we found something that worked. He it's very honest and direct, which is something that I appreciate.
About Dr. Brian Masterson, MD
English
NPI: 1053522359
Education & Certifications - Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masterson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masterson works at
Dr. Masterson has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Masterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.