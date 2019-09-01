Dr. Brian Matlaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matlaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Matlaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Matlaga, MD
Dr. Brian Matlaga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Matlaga works at
Dr. Matlaga's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-7710Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor you could ever find. He is an incredibly skilled surgeon and is highly compassionate. There is no better urologist in the USA!
About Dr. Brian Matlaga, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
