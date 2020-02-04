Dr. Brian Maurer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Maurer, MD
Dr. Brian Maurer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hopedale Medical Complex, McDonough District Hospital, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.
Dba Great Plains Orthopaedics303 N William Kumpf Blvd, Peoria, IL 61605 Directions (309) 676-5546MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 Hours
Great Plains Orthopedics7800 N Sommer St Ste 608, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 689-0500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 Hours
Osf Multi-specialty Group8600 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 676-5546
Hospital Affiliations
- Hopedale Medical Complex
- McDonough District Hospital
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I felt that Dr. Mauer took his time to answer your questions including showing your the x rays taken and explaining in such a way that I as the patient could understand. Also prior to surgery he was very pleasant and had a calming effect. I would definitely recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Maurer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maurer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maurer has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.