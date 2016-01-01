Overview of Dr. Brian McClain, MD

Dr. Brian McClain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Cincinnati and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. McClain works at Progressive Medical Specialists in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.