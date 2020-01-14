See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Victoria, TX
Dr. Brian McDaniel, DO

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian McDaniel, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.

Dr. McDaniel works at Citizens Bariatric Center in Victoria, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Citizens Bariatric Center
    2705 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 574-1888
    Citizens Bariatric Center
    5826 Esplanade Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 986-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2020
    Dr. McDaniel performed my gastric bypass surgery in 2005. It was the best decision I’ve ever made. He and his staff gave me such a sense of peace and were the most professional team I have ever encountered. I have managed to maintain my weight loss of 110lb.s for 15 years and truly believe it is due to the counseling and follow up programs that they offer. I would most definitely recommend Dr. McDaniels to anyone thinking about this life changing decision.
    Esther Remling — Jan 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Brian McDaniel, DO
    About Dr. Brian McDaniel, DO

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962468538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian McDaniel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

