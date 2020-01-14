Overview

Dr. Brian McDaniel, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.



Dr. McDaniel works at Citizens Bariatric Center in Victoria, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.