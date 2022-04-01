Dr. McFaul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian McFaul, MD
Dr. Brian McFaul, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL.
PRA Behavioral3 W Hawthorn Pkwy Ste 370, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 918-8282
Steven J. Resis MD Sc1701 E Woodfield Rd Ste 1000, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 240-2211
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. McFaul is very knowledgeable about medications. He is receptive to my ideas and answers questions clearly. I feel very good about the care that I’ve received from him for the last 9 years. His expertise has provided me with more stability than I have found through any other doctor.
- Psychiatry
- English
Dr. McFaul accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFaul has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFaul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. McFaul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFaul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.