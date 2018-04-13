Dr. McGeeney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian McGeeney, MD
Dr. Brian McGeeney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. McGeeney's Office Locations
John R. Graham Headache Center At Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St Ste 4H, Boston, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7580
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc.100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Directions (857) 307-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dana-Farber/Brigham & Women's Cancer Center, Radiation Oncology75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
He spent the time to understand my concerns and thoroughly thinks through the reasons why certain medications may affect a patient a certain way. His recommendations have significantly improved my quality of life.
About Dr. Brian McGeeney, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
Dr. McGeeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGeeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGeeney has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGeeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McGeeney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGeeney.
