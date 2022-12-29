Dr. Brian McGettigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGettigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McGettigan, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian McGettigan, MD
Dr. Brian McGettigan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. McGettigan's Office Locations
Jefferson Community Physicians1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 255, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian McGettigan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932305075
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
