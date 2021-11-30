Overview of Dr. Brian McGrath, MD

Dr. Brian McGrath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. McGrath works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Amherst, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Replacement, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.