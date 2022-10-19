Dr. Brian McKinley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McKinley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian McKinley, MD
Dr. Brian McKinley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. McKinley works at
Dr. McKinley's Office Locations
HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - 75th Street - Primary Care & Specialties315 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-8010Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKinley?
Dr Mckinley is by far the best MD I have ever had. He is attentive and thorough. I would recommend him 10,000 fold. He’s also an amazing and caring MD. A Very Thankful Patient
About Dr. Brian McKinley, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003856659
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McKinley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinley works at
Dr. McKinley has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinley.
