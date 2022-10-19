See All Rheumatologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Brian McKinley, MD

Rheumatology
4.8 (125)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian McKinley, MD

Dr. Brian McKinley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Dr. McKinley works at HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - 75th Street - Primary Care & Specialties in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKinley's Office Locations

    HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - 75th Street - Primary Care & Specialties
    315 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8010
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Bone Density Scan
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Difficulty With Walking
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe
Joint Fluid Test
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Raynaud's Disease
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Elbow Injuries
Foot Conditions
Goodpasture's Disease
Hand Conditions
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Muscle Weakness
Polymyositis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Sarcoidosis
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Systemic Vasculitis
Trigger Point Injection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Brian McKinley, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003856659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian McKinley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKinley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKinley works at HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - 75th Street - Primary Care & Specialties in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. McKinley’s profile.

    Dr. McKinley has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

