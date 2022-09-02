Overview of Dr. Brian McLeod, MD

Dr. Brian McLeod, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainfield, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Windham Hospital and Backus Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.