Dr. Brian McMahon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from University Of Angers / U.F.R. Of Medical Science and Pharmaceuticals and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9399
Island Pediatrics PC125 Slosson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 390-0400
- 3 4131 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 356-4140
Sisters of Charity Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 876-2995
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
I was a patient of the doctor’s since birth and am now grown up. I always felt safe and comfortable in his office, and always got the medical care I needed. My parents loved working with him too and always had good things to say.
- English, French
- St Vincent's MC of Richmond
- University Of Angers / U.F.R. Of Medical Science and Pharmaceuticals
Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
