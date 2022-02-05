See All Oncologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Brian McNelis, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian McNelis, MD

Dr. Brian McNelis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. McNelis works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. McNelis' Office Locations

    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 308, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 883-0122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian McNelis, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1194727263
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian McNelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNelis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McNelis works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. McNelis’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. McNelis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNelis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.