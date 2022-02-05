Dr. Brian McNelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McNelis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian McNelis, MD
Dr. Brian McNelis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. McNelis works at
Dr. McNelis' Office Locations
-
1
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology1999 Marcus Ave Ste 308, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 883-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNelis?
Dr. McNelis is the most compassionate, caring doctor I have ever met. He never rushes you, answers all my questions and follows up when you call. He puts everything into layman’s terms so that it is easy to understand what is being done to treat your condition. Very happy I found him. Have upmost confidence in him.
About Dr. Brian McNelis, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1194727263
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNelis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNelis works at
Dr. McNelis speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McNelis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.