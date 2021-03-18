See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Brian Meek, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (42)
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Meek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Meek works at Advanced Bone & Joint in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Bone & Joint
    112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 9, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 441-3444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Bone & Joint
    4651 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 229-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Progress West Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Migraine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 18, 2021
    He is the best pain management MD around. I have been in pain for about 25 years but not after seeing him.
    Dennis Forrester — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Meek, MD

    Pain Medicine
    15 years of experience
    English
    1730342023
    Education & Certifications

    Washington University of St. Louis
    Barnes-Jewish
    Mercy Hospital St Louis|St John's Mercy Mc|St Johns Mercy
    IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
