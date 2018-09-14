Dr. Brian Mehling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mehling, MD
Dr. Brian Mehling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Mehling Orthopedics800 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 893-3903
Mehling Orthopedics214 State St Ste 101, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-7662Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Really like Dr. Mehling and his staff! Very thankful that this is the group taking care of me.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1790703965
- Graduate Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center
- St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- Ohio State University
