Overview of Dr. Brian Mehling, MD

Dr. Brian Mehling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Mehling works at Mehling Orthopedics in West Islip, NY with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

