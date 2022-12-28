Dr. Brian Mekelburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekelburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mekelburg, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Mekelburg, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Michelle H. Lee M.d. Professional Corporation8631 W 3rd St Ste 1035E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-9075
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently was referred to Dr. Mekelburg for a skin check up. I found the staff to be friendly and the Doctor did a thorough check up. I found Dr. Mekelburg to be very knowledgable and interested in my skin history. I also had a consultation for Coolsculpting with Ally and decided to book an appointment. She explained the procedure and made me feel comfortable and I’m very happy with my results. I recommend this office for anyone that is looking for professional Al services.
About Dr. Brian Mekelburg, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mekelburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mekelburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mekelburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mekelburg has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mekelburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mekelburg speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekelburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekelburg.
