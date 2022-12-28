Overview

Dr. Brian Mekelburg, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Mekelburg works at Michelle H. Lee M.d. Professional Corporation in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.