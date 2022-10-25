Overview of Dr. Brian Melley, DPM

Dr. Brian Melley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine (Now Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine) and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center.



Dr. Melley works at The Foot Specialist in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.