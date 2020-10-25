Dr. Brian Meyerhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyerhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Meyerhoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Meyerhoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Meyerhoff works at
Escondido - Grand Avenue Office625 E GRAND AVE, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Meyerhoff for over 7 years and continue to be impressed by his thoroughness and care. He diagnosed and successfully treated a condition which was undiagnosed by my previous physician. I especially appreciate that he does not immediately jump to medications if more conservative treatments like physical therapy might be helpful. A very good listener who addresses any questions or concerns the patient might have.
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467417717
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Uc-San Diego Med Ctr|University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Meyerhoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyerhoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meyerhoff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meyerhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyerhoff works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyerhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyerhoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyerhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyerhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.